Will Smith Posts Hilarious Video Of Turkey In Front Of His Car On The Road

Thanksgiving is synonymous with turkeys, so it’s normal to see the birds on pretty much everything related to the Thanksgiving festivities. That said, you don’t necessarily expect to see them in front of your car, especially on the freeway, but that’s exactly what happened to Will Smith, and he caught the comedic exchange on video. At the time of the Turkey sighting, Smith wasn’t too happy, but he had some fun with the encounter on Instagram.

The video features Smith saying “It definitely must be Thanksgiving when you’ve got a damn turkey in the road.” The turnkey was just sauntering along and didn’t seem very rushed in the slightest. Smith honked at the turkey and said: “my dude get out the street!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The turkey didn’t really move any faster, even with a few more honks. Smith wasn’t pleased, and we assume he was probably there for a few more hours as the turkey most likely decided to set up shop, have a drink, and get a tan.

Smith posted the video with the caption “Why did the turkey cross the road? No really… why did he do this?! I’m trying to get the fam’ some pies!”

Smith recently encountered a younger version of himself in Gemini Man, and while that was a difficult battle, at least he didn’t have to take on any turkeys.

You can find the official description for Gemini Man below.

“Who will save you from yourself? From visionary director Ang Lee, watch the official trailer for Gemini Man, starring Will Smith. In theatres October 11.

Gemini Man (#GeminiMan) is an innovative action-thriller starring Will Smith (#WillSmith) as Henry Brogan, an elite assassin, who is suddenly targeted and pursued by a mysterious young operative that seemingly can predict his every move. The film is directed by Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Ang Lee and produced by renowned producers Jerry Bruckheimer, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger. Also starring are Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen and Benedict Wong.”

Gemini Man is in theaters now.