Will Smith Shares Set Video Confirming Bad Boys for Life Wrapped Shooting

Mike and Marcus are back together for a new Bad Boys, and Will Smith and Martin Lawrence recently finished shooting the long-awaited reunion in Miami. Smith recently shared a new video taking fans behind the scenes of the Bad Boys For Life shoot, including the first day of shooting in Miami, as well as the lead-up to the official wrap on the film. In between the filming we see Jada Pinkett Smith and Jaden Smith on the set, as well as a sequence where the team is attempting to recreate one of the memorable Michael Bay circular shot that’s been a hallmark of both films.

Throughout the rest of the video, we see Lawrence and Smith goofing off between shots and avoiding the rain, as well as Jada attempting to take off in a very very expensive car, which is most likely one of Mike’s in the film.

As Smith announces in the caption to the video, the film has officially wrapped, and you can check out the entire thing in the video above.

The third Bad Boys film took quite a while to become a reality, something Smith seemed frustrated with previously, and he expressed as much on social media. The film’s been in limbo for some time, as the last Bad Boys film released in 2003. There’s reportedly been a desire to do the film on both sides, but it seems scheduling issues derailed it for a while. Thankfully Smith was just as excited as he was frustrated previously when he announced the movie was getting the green light in a memorable video with co-star Lawrence.

Bad Boys For Life stars Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Joe Pantoliano, Charles Melton, Kate del Castillo, DJ Khaled, Happy Anderson, and Paola Nunez, and you can find the official synopsis for Bad Boys For Life below.

“the new installment centers on the Miami PD and its elite AMMO team’s attempt to take down Armando Armas (Jacob Scipio), head of a drug cartel. Armando is a cold-blooded killer with a vicious, taunting nature. He is committed to the work of the cartel and is dispatched by his mother to kill Mike (Will Smith).”

Bad Boys For Life hits theaters on January 17th, 2020.