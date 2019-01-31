‘Willow’ Star Warwick Davis Celebrates Film’s 30th Anniversary With Throwback Photo

This week sees the 30th anniversary reissue of Willow on Blu-ray and digital download, and to celebrate this huge moment in the history of his most recognizable starring role, beloved actor Warwick Davis shared a behind-the-scenes photo from around the time of the film’s original release.

The photo, taken at Cannes in 1988, features Davis alongside with director Ron Howard and co-stars Val Kilmer and Joanne Whalley.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the image, along with some thoughts from Davis, below:

To celebrate the 30th Anniversary digital release of #Willow, here’s a photo taken at the Cannes Film Festival in 1988. Myself, @ValKilmer, @RealRonHoward and Joanne Whalley were there to promote the film which was screened to close the festival too. I think we look like a band! pic.twitter.com/2oyxRHF853 — Warwick Davis (@WarwickADavis) January 29, 2019

Davis’s years of genre work are well-documented — he appears in several Star Wars movies and had roles in The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy and the Harry Potter franchise, among many others. Most recently, he had a role in Solo: A Star Wars Story, directed by Howard.

Kilmer and Whalley have made their presence known in geek circles, too, over the years: Kilmer was Batman in Batman Forever, and Whalley recently appeared in Daredevil for Netflix.

“I don’t want to give away too much, but there is a little talk of Willow,” Howard told ComicBook.com last year. “We wouldn’t call it Willow 2, I think it would focus a lot on Elora Danan, although Willow would have to be significantly involved.”

In the movie, Willow comes across the infant Elora, who is prophesized to destroy the evil Queen Bavmorda. Willow teams up with the charismatic swordsman Madmartigan (Kilmer) to help keep the child from Bavmorda’s forces.

The film was a box office disappointment for Lucasfilm (though not exactly a flop, per se — just not what the producers of Star Wars had come to expect) and discussed as a rare career misstep for Ron Howad at the time, but has always held a special place in fans’ hearts and has ultimatley been at least mostly redeemed by years of cult-classic status. News that the anniversary Blu-ray would come out, the film’s first official release from Disney, excited fans who have been waiting with old DVDs for quite some time, hoping for an inexpensive option to come around.

Willow‘s thirtieth anniversary reissue will be available in stores tomorrow. You can get it digitally now.