Here’s How You Can Win A ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ Prize Pack

Fans have to wait just a bit longer for Kingsman: The Golden Circle to hit theaters, but while you wait you can win some nifty Kingsman swag!

ComicBook.com has teamed up with 20th Century Fox on a Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack worthy of any would-be spy. The pack includes several Kingsman-branded items to add to your stylish ensemble, including eyeglasses, a cowboy hat, pin badges, and a Kingsman umbrella.

Because really, you can’t be a member of the Kingsman without an umbrella to hit people with, right?

Also included is a whiskey stone set, and a pair of slick whiskey glasses to accompany them. So how do you win? Well, all you need to do is enter in your details in the form below and cross your fingers!

You can find the description for Kingsman: The Golden Circle below:

“‘Kingsman: The Secret Service’ introduced the world to Kingsman – an independent, international intelligence agency operating at the highest level of discretion, whose ultimate goal is to keep the world safe. In ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle,’ our heroes face a new challenge. When their headquarters are destroyed and the world is held hostage, their journey leads them to the discovery of an allied spy organization in the US called Statesman, dating back to the day they were both founded. In a new adventure that tests their agents’ strength and wits to the limit, these two elite secret organizations band together to defeat a ruthless common enemy, in order to save the world, something that’s becoming a bit of a habit for Eggsy…”

Kingsman: The Golden Circle is directed by Matthew Vaughn, and stars Taron Egerton (Gary Eggsy Unwin), Sophie Cookson (Roxy), Colin Firth (Harry Hart), Channing Tatum (Agent Tequila), Halle Berry (Ginger), Pedro Pascal (Agent Whiskey), Jeff Bridges (Agent Champagne), Julianne Moore (Poppy), and Mark Strong (Merlin).

Kingsman: The Golden Circle hits theaters on September 29, 2017.