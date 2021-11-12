Winter, the Dolphin From Dolphin Tale, Dies at 16

Winter the dolphin, who charmed a generation of fans in the Dolphin Tale series of films, has passed away at the age of 16. The news was confirmed in a social media post from the Clearwater Marine Aquarium in Florida, which revealed that she passed away at 8pm on the night of Thursday, November 11th. The cause of death was reportedly due to a gastrointestinal infection, which she was preparing to be treated for in surgery, before her behavior and vital signs began to decline and life-saving efforts were administered.

With heavy hearts, CMA announced tonight that Winter the Dolphin died at approximately 8 p.m. as animal care experts from around the country worked to treat her gastrointestinal abnormality. The CMA family is devastated.



Read more: https://t.co/23pbetCu1l pic.twitter.com/39KUcf2jpv — Clearwater Aquarium (@CMAquarium) November 12, 2021

“While we are heartbroken by Winter’s death, we are comforted knowing that our team did everything possible to give her the best chance at survival. We worked with specialists and marine mammal experts from around the country to provide her with the best care available. Our staff worked around the clock during this challenging time,” Veterinarian Dr. Shelly Marquardt, DVM, CVA, said in a statement. “I’m honored to work alongside such dedicated and talented professionals who gave their all for Winter.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The CMA team expresses our deepest gratitude to the thousands of people from around the world who sent caring messages for Winter,” the post announcing Winter’s death reads. “She truly inspired hope and was loved by millions of people worldwide. Winter, we love you. CMA will be closed on Friday to provide time for our staff to grieve. A grief counselor will be made available to the team. Plans for a memorial for Winter, honoring the positive impact she made on the world, will be announced soon.”

2011’s Dolphin Tale, as well as 2014’s Dolphin Tale 2, chronicled the true story of Winter, who was rescued in 2005 off of the Florida coast and was eventually outfitted with a prosthetic tail. The cast of the films included Harry Connick Jr., Ashley Judd, Kris Kristofferson, Morgan Freeman, and Juliana Harkavy. Winter portrayed herself in the film, as did her dolphin companion Hope.

“Apparently that dolphin remembers, because now I walk up to the pool and she’s like, ‘Hey, don’t we know each other?’” Freeman told Collider during a 2014 set visit for Dolphin Tale 2. “She opens her mouth and I get it, ’cause I had my hands on her last time and I have a good touch. Nice touch.”