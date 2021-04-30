Without Remorse Final Trailer Released by Amazon

One of Amazon's most highly-anticipated original movies is just a few weeks away from its debut. Michael B. Jordan takes on one of author Tom Clancy's most popular characters in Tom Clancy's Without Remorse, which arrives on Prime Video on April 30th. Originally a Paramount project, Without Remorse was sold to Amazon following some pandemic-related release delays. Now, the long-awaited film is finally upon us, and Amazon is getting everyone excited with one last trailer.

On Tuesday morning, Amazon unveiled the final trailer for Without Remorse, showing off some of the most high-octane action sequences of Jordan's career so far. This new trailer also sets up a little more of the story than the previous footage. You can check it out in the video at the top of the page!

Without Remorse is based on Clancy's 1993 novel of the same name, which itself is a spinoff of the popular Jack Ryan series. The film was initially produced by Paramount Pictures and set for a theatrical release, but was ultimately sold to Amazon in the wake of the pandemic in 2020. Not only does the move make sense on a financial front, but Amazon's Prime Video is also the home of the acclaimed Jack Ryan TV series, which stars John Krasinski as the titular character. Grabbing Without Remorse essentially makes Amazon the premiere destination for fans of Clancy's work.

Stefano Sollima (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) directs Without Remorse, with a script from Taylor Sheridan and Will Staples. Sheridan previously wrote both Sicario films, as well as Wind River and Hell or High Water.

Jordan stars in Without remorse alongside Jamie Bell (Rocketman), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), Luke Mitchell (Marvel's Agents of SHIELD), and Colman Domingo (Fear the Walking Dead).

What do you think of the final trailer for Tom Clancy's Without Remorse? Will you be checking out the film when it arrives on Amazon later this month? Let us know in the comments!

Tom Clancy's Without Remorse is set to be released on April 30th on Prime Video.