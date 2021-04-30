Without Remorse Trailer Starring Michael B. Jordan Released

The first trailer for Tom Clancy's Without Remorse adaptation has finally arrived online! The film has been in the works for quite a while now, with Amazon Studios ultimately scoring the distribution rights and setting an April 30th release date. With less than two months until its debut, we now have our first look at the footage from Without Remorse, which stars Michael B. Jordan as Navy SEAL John Clark. You can check out the full trailer in the video above!

Amazon announced the arrival of the trailer on Tuesday, with a short teaser featuring Jordan's lead character. The studio promised that the full trailer would be debuting on Wednesday, so the drop didn't come as much of a surprise.

Without Remorse is based on Clancy's 1993 novel of the same name, which itself is a spinoff of the popular Jack Ryan series. The film was initially produced by Paramount Pictures and set for a theatrical release, but was ultimately sold to Amazon in the wake of the pandemic in 2020. Not only does the move make sense on a financial front, but Amazon's Prime Video is also the home of the acclaimed Jack Ryan TV series, which stars John Krasinski as the titular character. Grabbing Without Remorse essentially makes Amazon the premiere destination for fans of Clancy's work.

Stefano Sollima (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) directs Without Remorse, with a script from Taylor Sheridan and Will Staples. Sheridan previously wrote both Sicario films, as well as Wind River and Hell or High Water.

Jordan stars in Without remorse alongside Jamie Bell (Rocketman), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), Luke Mitchell (Marvel's Agents of SHIELD), and Colman Domingo (Fear the Walking Dead).

Are you looking forward to the debut of Tom Clancy's Without Remorse? What did you think of the trailer? Let us know in the comments!

Tom Clancy's Without Remorse is set to arrive on Amazon Prime Video on April 30th.