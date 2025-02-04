Wolf Man Featurette Explores the Makeup Process of the Titular Monster (Exclusive)

Back in 2020, filmmaker Leigh Whannell put his official stamp on a beloved corner of horror cinema by bringing to life a fresh adaptation of The Invisible Man, which abandoned expectations to deliver something entirely fresh. The filmmaker continued that trend with this year’s Wolf Man, as he once again pivoted away from tropes in the genre to make something all his own. To celebrate Wolf Man landing on Digital, you can check out a featurette below that explores the process of how actor Christopher Abbott evolved into a horrifying monster. Wolf Man is out now on Digital and hits 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 18th.

Per press release, “Wolf Man contains over 30 minutes of behind-the-scenes content, including a peek at the terrifying Wolf Man transformation, breakdowns of the gnarly action & scares scenes throughout the film, and much more! Wolf Man is directed by horror-acclaimed filmmaker Leigh Whannell, and stars Christopher Abbott (Poor Things, It Comes at Night), Julia Garner (Ozark, Inventing Anna), Sam Jaeger (The Handmaid’s Tale), Matilda Firth (Hullraisers), Ben Prendergast (The Sojourn Audio Drama), and Benedict Hardie (The Invisible Man).”

“From Blumhouse and the director of The Invisible Man comes a modern take on the classic monster story, Wolf Man. Seeking a fresh start, Blake moves his wife Charlotte and daughter Ginger to his childhood home in rural Oregon. Upon arrival, they encounter a brutal animal attack, forcing the family to barricade themselves inside the house as an unseen creature prowls the perimeter. As the night wears on, Blake’s injuries worsen, and his bizarre behavior turns monstrous. To protect her daughter, Charlotte must decide whether to confront the danger outside or the growing horror within.”

Special features on the home video release are as follows:

Unleashing a New Monster – Explore Leigh Whannell’s dark and gritty take on one of horror’s most iconic monsters. Learn what inspired the visionary director to create this tragic tale of family, loss, and a night of absolute terror.

Designing Wolf Man – Director Leigh Whannell and prosthetic designer Arjen Tuiten, set out to create a Wolf Man unlike any seen before. Take a closer look at the conceptual designs, sculptures, and prosthetic make-up that aided in the creation of a monster that stays with you long after the credits roll.

Hands on horror – Strap in for a breakdown of the film’s most thrilling action sequences. Cast and crew discuss how practical effects enabled them to capture raw and realistic performances of the most terrifying, heart-pounding scenes in the film.

Nightmares and Soundscapes – Transition into Blake’s perspective and witness the world through the eyes of an animal. Learn how sound design and VFX came together to highlight the enhanced hearing, vision, and complete abandonment of humanity that materialized during the transformation from Man to Wolf.

Feature commentary with director/co-writer Leigh Whannell

Wolf Man is out now on Digital and hits 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 18th.

