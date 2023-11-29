Wonka First Reactions Call It an "Instant Holiday Classic"
Critics have high praise for the Willy Wonka prequel movie.
The holiday season is about to get a little sweeter, with Wonka making its debut in theaters. The upcoming film, which is a prequel to the events of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, has become an accidental pop culture staple in the months since its marketing began — but apparently, it's worth the wait.
In the hours since Wonka's world premiere on Mondayy, critics have offered their take on the film, delivering plenty of praise for star Timothee Chalamet, as well as director Paul King.
What Is Wonka About?
Based on the extraordinary character at the center of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Roald Dahl's most iconic children's book and one of the best-selling children's books of all time, Wonka tells the wondrous story of how the world's greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today. The film is described as an intoxicating mix of magic and music, mayhem and emotion, all told with fabulous heart and humor. Starring Timothée Chalamet in the title role, this irresistibly vivid and inventive big screen spectacle will introduce audiences to a young Willy Wonka, chock-full of ideas and determined to change the world one delectable bite at a time—proving that the best things in life begin with a dream, and if you're lucky enough to meet Willy Wonka, anything is possible.
Who Is in the Cast of Wonka?
Wonka will also feature performances from Olivia Colman (The Favourite, The Crown), Rowan Atkinson (Mr. Bean, Love, Actually), Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), Keegan Michael Key (The Prom, Schmigadoon!), Mathew Baynton (Ghosts), Jim Carter (Downton Abbey), Rich Fulcher (Marriage Story), Paterson Joseph (Noughts + Crosses), Calah Lane (The Day Shall Come), Colin O'Brien (The Mothership), Natasha Rothwell (White Lotus), Rakhee Thakrar (Sex Education), and Ellie White (The Other One).
Director Paul King is also reuniting with several of his Paddington stars for the new film including Tom Davis, Simon Farnaby, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, and Matt Lucas. David Heyman (Harry Potter, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) is producing with Luke Kelly (The Witches) and Alexandra Derbyshire (Jurassic World: Dominion).
Will There Be a Wonka Sequel?
Even though Wonka has yet to make its theatrical debut, King has already addressed the possibility of some sort of follow-up film.
"I would definitely like to do more," King recently told Total Film magazine. "And I'd like to spend more time in this world. Dahl was definitely interested in taking Willy Wonka on. There's drafts that didn't really go anywhere, and there's a short story. He didn't really write sequels, but this was the one book where he clearly felt there was more in the tank there. There's an awful lot more Wonka story that we have that we would like to tell. It's not like Dune: Part One where you go, 'This is what's happening in Part Two.' Hopefully it works exquisitely as a stand-alone movie. But I would definitely like to do more. And I'd like to spend more time in this world, and meet some more Oompa Loompas."
Are you looking forward to Wonka?
Unbelievably Fun
If I’m being honest: I wasn’t expecting much when I walked into #Wonka.
But I fell in love with a charming, heartfelt and pretty spectacular musical that is a loving tribute to everything we love about the ‘71 original.
Chalamet is unbelievably fun and charismatic as Wonka. pic.twitter.com/Ywuej5Wg5Y— Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) November 29, 2023
Heart and Whimsy
I surprisingly, mostly, enjoyed WONKA. Timothée Chalamet is a really gifted comedic actor, smartly leveraging his star persona for laughs. The staging is good and there’s lots of heart and whimsy. I did not however like the barrage of fat jokes. Poor form in a delightful film. pic.twitter.com/rtqrATudfc— Robert Daniels (@812filmreviews) November 28, 2023
Intoxicating
#Wonka/ #WonkaMovie is a winning confection, filled with perfect amounts of charm, whimsy & poignancy, powered by pure imagination & bright, nimble musical numbers. Timothée Chalamet is a charisma factory. His full committal is intoxicating. Hugh Grant in exceptional IDGAF mode. pic.twitter.com/vjKJqqY6ll— Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) November 28, 2023
Truly Magical
#wonka is an instant holiday classic & a truly magical time at the movies 🥰 paul king’s whimsical style works as well here as it did in paddington, every musical number enchants, & the entire ensemble takes turns stealing the show, led by an endlessly charming timothée chalamet. pic.twitter.com/O887KYp4CY— Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) November 28, 2023
Perfect Ensemble
#Wonka is absolute magic! the way the film feels like a classic 90s family film yet so modern at the same time is incredible. timothée chalamet is so magnetic and truly a movie star 🍫 calah lane, olivia colman, hugh grant and paterson joseph create a perfect ensemble pic.twitter.com/VS1bte3e8Z— kenzie xcx (@kenzvanunu) November 28, 2023
Endearing
While Paul King's #Wonka doesn't quite reach the charming and beguiling heights of the Paddington movies, it is still a delightfully sweet treat. Timothée Chalamet's titular dandy is endearing and fun while Hugh Grant's Oompa-Loompa steals every scene he is in. #WonkaMovie pic.twitter.com/SRMSFcJ0Gy— Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) November 28, 2023
Super Charming
#Wonka is a super charming delight powered by an exceptional & pitch-perfect performance from Timothée Chalamet. It can get quite silly and there’s a few plot points that are a tad on the thin side, but that couldn’t stop such an impossibly sweet film with a hefty & very… pic.twitter.com/1SLMmRPSGY— Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) November 28, 2023
Visually Delightful
#Wonka is visually delightful. Shout out to Nathan Crowley, his world building is fantastical in every way. pic.twitter.com/JESCGvC4zS— Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) November 28, 2023
Wholesome
WONKA mostly succeeds due to Paul King's charming & whimsical direction. Timothee Chalamet struggles at times with the film’s silly tone though he admirably strives for something we haven’t seen from him before. Despite some story issues, it's a sweet, wholesome family film. pic.twitter.com/Jw0xMtNBpB— Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) November 28, 2023
Sweet and Sincere
What I love about #Wonka is how sweet & sincere it is w/ a tone similar to the #Paddington films. It also reminded me of #Annie in ways (Olivia Colman's character is very much sending Miss Hannigan vibes throughout). Cute, crafty, wholesome & perfect for the whole family.… pic.twitter.com/csHkgIIJhE— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) November 28, 2023