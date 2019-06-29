Woody From Toy Story Actually Has a Last Name

The latest installment to the Toy Story franchise, Toy Story 4, is now playing in theaters everywhere and its sparked a discovery that’s shocked the Internet. Turns out, Woody, the character voiced by Tom Hanks, has had a last name THIS WHOLE TIME! The story hit Buzzfeed this week, and people can’t believe their favorite animated cowboy was actually named Woody Pride this entire time.

Woody’s actual full name is “Woody Pride”, and has been since the earliest days of developing the original Toy Story. — Lee Unkrich (@leeunkrich) August 2, 2009

According to the Buzzfeed article, there have been clues to Woody’s full name hidden in plain sight. Most recently, it was mentioned in some art for Kingdom Hearts 3. The article’s author, Andy Golder, wasn’t the only person shook by this information. Here are some tweets by surprised Pixar fans:

Found out today that Woody has a last name. It’s Pride. Wondering now if @tomhanks ever knew this. pic.twitter.com/7NL6TCeAIp — andie 👑 (@mandabword) June 29, 2019

@kaaay524 and i when we discovered Woody has a last name Woody Pride pic.twitter.com/2i5qOr8rZm — Baco Guzman (@mindthey) February 9, 2019

I Just Found Out Woody From “Toy Story” Has A Last Name And My Brain Exploded https://t.co/N0eqFWd6wR #buzzfeed pic.twitter.com/jzpzRPZjQh — Virtual Paparazzi (@Paparazzi4U) June 28, 2019

You can real the film’s synopsis for Toy Story 4 below:

“Woody (voice of Tom Hanks) has always been confident about his place in the world, and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. So, when Bonnie’s beloved new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky (voice of Tony Hale), declares himself as ‘trash’ and not a toy, Woody takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy. But when Bonnie takes the whole gang on her family’s road trip excursion, Woody ends up on an unexpected detour that includes a reunion with his long-lost friend Bo Peep (voice of Annie Potts). After years of being on her own, Bo’s adventurous spirit and life on the road belie her delicate porcelain exterior. As Woody and Bo realize they’re worlds apart when it comes to life as a toy, they soon come to find that’s the least of their worries.”

In addition to most of the returning cast, Toy Story 4 also features a crop of new characters, Keegan Michael-Key and Jordan Peele as Ducky and Bunny, and Keanu Reeves as Duke Kaboom.

Toy Story 4 is now playing in theaters everywhere.