Woody Harrelson Is Hoping For Zombieland 3 (Exclusive)

Zombieland became a cult hit when it released in 2009 with Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin under the direction of Venom director Ruben Fleischer. Ten years later, the gang got back together for Zombieland: Double Tap in a sequel which delivered on all fronts for fans of the original. There has been no official word on a third installment to the Zombieland franchise but fans who adored both of the films are hoping to see a third and they’re not alone. Harrelson, who stars in the upcoming Venom: Let There Be Carnage, is very much game to return to his role as Tallahassee.

“Well, I would love that, because that whole group there is about as fun as it gets,” Harrelson told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview. “I love working with those guys. I can’t even tell you how much, a lot. So, yeah. From your lips to God’s ears, I hope that happens.” Unfortunately, it’s not a sign that a third film is in the works but the Double Tap sequel was brought into existence by fans rallying around the original for years so maybe this will be the spark that ignites another flame for fans to get a third movie.

For now, fans can look forward to seeing Harrelson take on the role of a psychotic serial killer in the form of Cletus Kasady in Venom: Let There Be Carnage in just a couple of weeks. “Normally, I would [research the role], where I would study different serial killers and try to get my head around it,” Harrelson said. “But fortunately, I had done that years before, whatever, 10 years before, with… No. More than that. What am I talking about? 25 years before, with [American Killers role] Mickey Knox. So yeah, I didn’t do that work in this.”

Such heavy research has actually worn Harrelson down in the past. “Frankly, that’s a rabbit hole you do not want to go down,” the actor said. “It fills you with such a dread, and it’s terrible. But the commonality is that these are characters who were damaged in childhood, as always happens with serial killers. They didn’t get any love in childhood, and then they take it out on their adulthood, so that’s least a commonality between the characters.”

Do you want to see a third installment to the Zombieland franchise? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram! Venom: Let There Be Carnage hits theaters on October 1.