Gal Gadot Joins ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot took to her Facebook page today to confirm that she will be voicing the character “Shank” in the upcoming Ralph Breaks the Internet.

The character is a driver in the popular racing game, “Slaughter Race.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gadot said of the character, “Shank is amazing at driving cars and has this bad-girl vibe to her. But as the movie goes on you realize how fun, wise and warm she really is on the inside, which is what I like most about her.”

The actress is no stranger to joining massive franchises, with her role in the Fast and the Furious franchise helping her get her foot in the door of high-octane action films. Gadot debuted as Wonder Woman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice before starring in the solo adventure Wonder Woman, which has gone on to become the most successful film in the DC Extended Universe thus far.

“There’s so much texture to her voice and so much living in her voice,” director/writer Phil Johnston shared in a statement. “If Ralph is Vanellope’s big-brother figure, we wanted a big-sister figure. We wanted someone that Vanellope would look up to, and Gal is definitely someone kids—and a lot of adults I know—aspire to emulate. I can’t imagine anyone else embodying that part.”

As far as how Ralph and Vanellope cross paths with the racer, a press release notes, “Shank, a tough-as-nails street racer, takes her role and her tricked-out car very seriously and doesn’t like to lose. When Vanellope finds herself in a street race with Shank, her Sugar Rush driving skills are put to the test—and Shank is impressed.”

Audiences met Ralph (John C. Reilly) and Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) in the 2012 animated film Wreck-It Ralph, and both of them instantly became beloved characters. The duo has some stiff competition in the upcoming film, with the director noting just how exciting Shank is.

“She is the coolest character in this world of Slaughter Race,” director Rich Moore confessed. “Shank’s lived a lot, she’s seen a lot, yet she’s got nothing but kindness in her heart — that’s the duality of that character.”

In the film, Ralph and Vanellope are forced online when Ralph’s game freezes. The owner of the arcade, like most of us, takes to the internet to find a solution. Turns out that plugging up that wifi router has given the denizens of the arcade access to the web as well, and they end up enchanted by all of the sights, sounds, and ads (typical).

Ralph Breaks the Internet hits theaters on Nov. 21st.

Are you excited to see Gadot join the film? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T Facebook, Gal Gadot]