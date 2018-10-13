First ‘Wreck-It Ralph 2’ TV Spot Released

Ralph Breaks the Internet is a whole new type of adventure for Ralph and Vanellope, and you can get a much better look at it in a brand new TV spot.

The new spot explains why Ralph and Vanellope are making their way through the internet, which is to find a replacement steering wheel for Sugar Rush. That quest will have them making viral videos and dueling with Gal Gadot’s Shank on a deadly race track, but it will also have moments like Ralph’s ride in an internet cab that just make you laugh. You can get a glimpse of all of that delightfulness in the new TV spot above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There will be plenty of easter eggs for eagle-eyed fans in Ralph Breaks the Internet, including a few Marvel fans will love according to directors Rich Moore and Phil Johnston.

“A lot of the characters we wanted don’t exist anymore, they kinda vaporized,” the directors said with a laugh to ComicBook.com “But it’s represented pretty well, as both characters in the Oh My Disney scene and little avatars that are cosplaying like Marvel characters. So well represented in the film.”

Wreck-It Ralph 2 is directed by Phil Johnston and Rich Moore, and features Ralph (John C. Reilly), Vanellope von Schweetz (Sarah Silverman), Shank (Gal Gadot), Fix-It Felix Jr. (Jack McBrayer), and Sergeant Calhoun (Jane Lynch). The film will also feature new characters, including Yesss (Taraji P. Henson) and KnowsMore (Alan Tudyk), as well as a variety of Disney Princesses including Rapunzel (Mandy Moore), Merida (Kelly Macdonald), Mulan (Ming-Na Wen), Elsa (Idina Menzel), Kristen Bell (Anna), Moana (Auli’i Cravalho), Tiana (Anika Noni Rose), Ariel (Jodi Benson), Linda Larkin (Jasmine), and more.

You can check out the full description for Ralph Breaks the Internet below.

“Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-it Ralph 2 leaves Litwoak’s video arcade behind, venturing into the uncharted, expansive and thrilling world of the internet – which may or may not survive Ralph’s wrecking. Video game bad guy Ralph and fellow misfit Vanellope von Schweetz must risk it all by traveling to the world wide web in search of a replacement part to save Vanellope’s video game, Sugar Rush. In way over their heads, Ralph and Vanellope rely on the citizens of the internet – the netizens – help navigate their way, including a website entrepreneur named Yesss, who is the head algorithm and the heart and soul of the trend-making site ‘BuzzzTube.”

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 is set to hit theaters on November 21st.