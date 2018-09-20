‘Wreck-It Ralph 2’: What is ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ Actually About?

In just a couple of months, Disney is going to be releasing the highly-anticipated sequel to Wreck-It Ralph, titled Ralph Breaks the Internet, into theaters around the country, and fans couldn’t be more excited. However, despite the hype surrounding the film, some people are still wondering, “What’s actually going on here?”

Given that the first Wreck-It Ralph took place entirely within arcade games, the introduction of the Internet and a horde of Disney Princesses might seem like a big jump for the sequel. To take it even further, the trailers for the new movie look awesome, but they’ve kept a lot of the plot a secret.

If you’re not quite sure what Ralph Breaks the Internet is actually about, there’s no reason to fret. ComicBook.com recently visited Disney Animation Studios and learned all about the new movie, so we’ve got you covered.

Ralph Breaks the Internet begins after the events of the first Wreck-It Ralph movie, and all of the game characters in the arcade are getting along fairly well. Despite being from different games, Ralph and Vanellope are still the best of friends. Life is good, until something in the arcade goes horribly wrong.

The steering wheel to Vanellope’s game, Sugar Rush, gets broken while someone is playing it at the arcade. Since the game is so old, Mr. Litwack can’t buy a new one. The only replacement he can find is on eBay, but it’s too expensive for him to purchase. Sadly, Mr. Litwack believes he is going to have to unplug Sugar Rush for good, leaving Vanellope and her friends without a home, or a purpose.

This is when Ralph and Vanellope come up with their grand idea. They’re going to visit the Internet. (While that wasn’t an option throughout the first movie, Mr. Litwack has since added a Wifi router to the power grid that connects all of the other games.) If Vanellope and Ralph can find eBay, they can take the steering wheel and have it sent to Mr. Litwack so that he can keep Sugar Rush running.

Just like in real life, the Internet is a seemingly endless world full of different sites and users, and it opens the eyes of both heroes. Some people and places inside the Internet are friendly, but others only appear that way. On their journey, Ralph and Vanellope meet some very interesting new characters like the always-updating life of the party, Yesss (Taraji P. Henson), a glitchy search engine named KnowsMore (Alan Tudyk), and an edgy street car driver, Shank (Gal Gadot).

Throughout the movie, Ralph and Vanellope are faced with several difficult challenges in their quest for the steering wheel, and their friendship is pushed to the limits. Ralph learns about the difficulties of fame and spotlight, while Vanellope realizes that there is much more to life than racing at the arcade.

Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet is set to hit theaters on November 21st.