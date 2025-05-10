Marvel Studios Picking Thunderbolts Director for X-Men is the Best Move the MCU Has Made Since Avengers: Infinity War

Fresh off the critical and audience success of Thunderbolts*, Jake Schreier is reportedly being eyed by Marvel Studios to helm their highly anticipated X-Men movie. The potential appointment of Schreier feels like a carefully considered play from a studio that understands the value of a director who can deliver both critical acclaim and audience adoration, especially with a challenging project. Thunderbolts* has been lauded for its mature themes and strong character work, with Schreier demonstrating an adept ability to manage a diverse cast of personalities and make audiences invest in their complex journeys. Plus, the movie’s success is particularly significant following the mixed reception of other recent MCU entries. As such, Schreier is an exciting candidate for the X-Men, a team renowned for its sprawling cast and character-driven narratives.

If Schreier, who just proved his mettle by transforming a team of relatively lesser-known characters in Thunderbolts* into a bonafide cinematic triumph, is indeed handed the keys to one of Marvel’s crown jewel properties, it signals that Marvel Studios is wisely betting on a director who can navigate intricate ensemble dynamics. The move mirrors the decision making process that once saw the Russo brothers ascend from the critically acclaimed Captain America: The Winter Soldier to the universe-shattering heights of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. As such, history shows choosing Schreier to tackle X–Men could be Marvel Studios’ most brilliant directorial appointment since that pivotal era.

The Russo Brothers Blueprint: From Acclaimed Thriller to Cinematic Universe Mastery

The Russo brothers first made their mark on the MCU with Captain America: The Winter Soldier. This film was a seismic shift for the franchise, delivering a paranoid political thriller masquerading as a superhero movie. The Winter Soldier garnered widespread critical acclaim for its clever script, intricate plotting, and visceral action sequences, earning a 90% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and fundamentally altering perceptions of what an MCU film could be, demonstrating Marvel’s willingness to bend genres and tackle more complex thematic material. The Winter Soldier was also a significant box office success, pulling in over $714.4 million worldwide against a $170 million budget.

Following the triumph of The Winter Soldier, Marvel Studios didn’t hesitate. By April 2015, even before Captain America: Civil War hit theaters, it was announced that the Russo Brothers would be directing the two-part epic initially titled Avengers: Infinity War – Part 1 & Part 2. At first glance, the news felt like an enormous vote of confidence. However, Captain America: Civil War, which premiered in 2016, solidified their status, received stellar reviews (90% on Rotten Tomatoes), and was a commercial juggernaut, grossing over $1.1 billion worldwide. This film proved the Russos could handle incredibly complex character dynamics, large-scale action, and significant emotional stakes, all while advancing the overarching MCU narrative.

As we now know, the trust Marvel placed in the Russos paid off spectacularly. Avengers: Infinity War, released in 2018, astutely brought together nearly every thread of the MCU developed over a decade, delivering a critically praised blockbuster (85% on Rotten Tomatoes) that earned an astounding $2.052 billion globally. They followed this with Avengers: Endgame in 2019, which not only provided a deeply satisfying conclusion to the Infinity Saga but also became one of the highest-grossing films of all time, raking in nearly $2.798 billion worldwide and achieving a 94% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Jake Schreier Could Usher In a New Era for Marvel Mutants

By approaching Schreier for X-Men, Marvel Studios appears to be drawing directly from the Russo brothers’ history. With Thunderbolts*, Schreier has just delivered a film that, much like The Winter Soldier, exceeded projections by focusing on character depth and a distinct tone. Furthermore, Thunderbolts*’ themes reinforce that Schreier can manage an X-Men story’s needs, similar to how the Russos’ behind–the-scenes work on Civil War prepped them for the Avengers duology. The X-Men narrative is inherently about outsiders and the nuances of their struggle for acceptance, demanding a director who can translate themes of prejudice into a relatable human story, even amidst superhero spectacle. That’s not unlike the Thunderbolts, many of whom are villains looking for redemption and trying to find meaning in life, while struggling with the weight of societal expectations.

Introducing the X-Men into the MCU is arguably one of the most anticipated events in the franchise’s history. Kevin Feige himself has emphasized the importance of mutants in the MCU’s future, particularly in the era following the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars saga, slated for 2027. In interviews, Feige has indicated that as the MCU approaches Secret Wars, there’s a clear vision for the narrative arc before and after, with the X-Men being a crucial component of that future. That means Marvel Studios needs a storyteller capable of weaving the X-Men’s rich thematic tapestry into the evolving MCU, ensuring their cinematic debut is both impactful and a defining moment for the franchise’s next saga. Thunderbolts* is proof that Schreier is exactly that kind of storyteller, and the MCU would be lucky to have him aboard for multiple projects moving forward.

