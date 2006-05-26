X-Men Star Sir Ian McKellen Shares Support for Elliot Page

✖

Earlier this year actor Elliot Page came out to the world as Trans, prompting celebration for their decision by fans and fellow celebrities. In a statement at the time, Page wrote: "The more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive." To that end, one of Page's former X-Men cast members opened up in a new interview with Sir Ian McKellen telling UK magazine Attitude 101 how proud he is of Page while also reflecting on a moment they shared on the set of 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand prior to Page coming out as gay. McKellen cited disappointment in himself for not navigating that situation in a different way now knowing what he does about Elliot.

"I remember Elliot Page, in one of the X-Men, sat as close as we are now. And I had to speak when they’d finished, and I couldn’t hear what they were saying. Nobody could hear what they were saying," McKellen recounted to Bridgerton actor Jonathan Bailey. "So, I said, 'Look, if you can’t speak up, would you mind when you’re finished speaking, just dropping your hand so I know when you’ve finished speaking?' And then they came out [as gay] years later and suddenly you couldn’t stop them talking. You heard everything. And now… they’re Elliot. And I’m so happy for Elliot. And so disappointed in myself that I didn’t detect what their difficulty was with communicating."

McKellen went on to opine about how coming out himself helped him as an actor, adding: "Everything gets better [when you come out because you get self-confidence. So you get better in terms of relationships, friends of all sorts, family, if you’re lucky. And in my case, I think in every case, your acting is bound to change and improve."

Page, who will continue to star as Vanya Hargreeves in the hit Netflix series Umbrella Academy, released a thank you to fans after they're initial coming out message.

"To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self,” Page originally wrote. “I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society.”