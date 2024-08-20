Zack Snyder Addresses Russo Brothers Marvel Return

Avengers: Doomsday is bringing the Russo Brothers back into the Marvel fold, and Zack Snyder had to give his thoughts on the move. CinemaBlend’s ReelBlend podcast saw the Rebel Moon director get asked about the big MCU reveal. He’s a fan of Joe and Anthony Russo and sees the move as a good thing for Marvel. Snyder might have been the face of DC for almost a decade, but he clearly enjoys movies that make him feel. And, the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice director knows talent wins out in the end. Check out what he had to say down below

“I think that’s great for them. They’re amazing, and they’ve done really, I think they’ve done great work with those guys. I’m sure they’ll do something amazing. They’re talented guys, and I think they’ll do something cool. I think it’s time to shake it up a little bit.”

As the MCU continues toward The Multiverse Saga’s conclusion, Robert Downey Jr. also made a traumatic return at San Diego Comic-Con this year. Today the beloved actor described the decision to return with The Hollywood Reporter. Kevin Feige had this plan in the works for a while. On a trip to Bob Iger’s house to talk about adding to the Disney parks, the details start to take even more shape. Things got real very fast.

“And I’d gone to Bob’s house, which I don’t know how to describe that experience. I’ve had a lot of really cool experiences. We go to Iger’s pad, and we sit down and start saying, ‘I just really want to be…’ He goes, ‘I like it.’ I was like, ‘He likes it.’ He goes ‘Come by the Imagineering campus.’ Feige and I go to the Imagineering campus and — you want to talk about two guys that are not easy to have their minds blown, let alone at the same time,” the star continued. “I can’t say too much about it, but what is going on there right now is so beyond my expectation of what was possible. no wonder it was numinous to me.”

“It’s also the only way that I felt like I can give a certain entertainment-seeking audience, something that they may have a hankering to have an experience of, in a way where I can continue to develop my interest in the future of entertainment,” Downey added. “Where the hell else should you go back there? So it’s this crazy, weird thing that’s going on, and if that all goes to sh-t, we’ll just remake what many people say is the greatest film of all time.”

