Avengers Doomsday: Jeremy Renner Addresses Marvel Return

Jeremy Renner is already thinking about a Marvel return in Avengers: Doomsday. Us Weekly caught up with the Mayor of Kingstown actor to discuss all the MCU hysteria at San Diego Comic-Con. As a founding member of the Avengers, he sounds excited by the news of Robert Downey Jr. coming back to play Doctor Doom in the next team-up film. Renner says that he was blowing up the Iron Man actor’s phone after the news hit. The Hawkeye star said, “I’m like, ‘What’s going on? Are you hiding this from us?’ I don’t know. That’s exciting news, man. I’m really, really excited about it.” Now, the Internet speculation is swirling after all of these announcements. If Marvel calls, Renner is going to try and be there. However, he acknowledges this is going to be a massive undertaking.

“It seems the Avenger movies have always been really fan favorites and there’s so many wonderful characters in them. I think it’s going to be challenging to get everybody together,” Renner told the outlet. “I think they’re going to probably have to piece it together like week-by-week, just for people’s schedules.”

Who Will Be In Avengers: Doomsday?

Actors Jeremy Renner, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, and Robert Downey Jr. tape an interview at Good Morning America.

When it comes to the next Avengers movie, the question of who else is going to show-up it’s been a hot topic among Marvel fans. Since the beginning of Phase 4, audience have been introduced to a lot of new faces across these films and TV series. Io9 asked Kevin Feige about the roster headed into Avengers: Doomsday. The MCU architect, cautioned fans against thinking that every single character that debuted since Avengers: Endgame, would show up in the next crossover movie. In Feige’s opinion, a lot of those heroes will make the cut. However, it’s very possible that some favorites might end up sitting this one out. Scheduling conflicts might also come into play for a handful of these performers as well. But, with Downey back in the fold, expect the established names to come back around for the summer camp feel of Doomsday.

“I rarely speak in absolutes like that, right?” Feige smirked while talking about the next Avengers roster. “The notion of never ever seeing somebody again, we’ve got Tim Blake Nelson in a movie coming up next year, right? So I never talk in absolutes like that. But the truth is, you know, we’re going to tell a story in these Avengers movies, and there won’t be room for 100,000 characters in it. So choices will have to be made, that’s for sure. But that doesn’t mean you won’t ever see anybody ever again.”

