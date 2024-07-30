Avengers: Doomsday Fan Poster Teases RDJ’s Doctor Doom Look

Robert Downey Jr. is the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Doctor Doom or, at the very least, one variant fans of the franchise can expect to see. The Iron Man star was revealed as the MCU’s first stab at the iconic Fantastic Four villain during Marvel Studios’ jam-packed Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend, and fans are already wondering what a Downey Doom can look like.

Luckily we live in the time of BossLogic and other fan artists that quickly gave us a glimpse of what the former Avenger could look like as Marvel’s most infamous villain. In thv uy67ye case of BossLogic, the artist released a haunting duo of pieces, including one that pulls inspiration from the acclaimed Infamous Iron Man series.

Did RDJ tease his MCU return?

Though many though Downey’s MCU days were done in a post Avengers: Endgame world, the actor surprisingly said he’s “open-minded” to a return as a recently as June.

“It’s just crazily in my DNA. Probably the most like-me character I’ve ever played, even though he’s way cooler than I am,” Downey said in a Variety video last month. “I’ve become surprisingly open-minded to the idea… It really is crazy because we look pretty good. I was actually looking at the stills we were taking, making sure: “Do we still look kind of OK?” I’m like, ‘We look pretty good.’”

In a separate interview, Downey revealed he’ll never bet against Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige and his dedication to the franchise he oversees. “I always say: Never, ever bet against Kevin Feige. It is a losing bet. He’s the house. He will always win.”

Earlier in the panel, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige confirmed the cast of The Fantastic Four: First Steps would be appearing in both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, including Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Susan Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm/the Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach)

Marvel Studios’ upcoming film slate includes Captain America: Brave New World (February 14th, 2025), Thunderbolts* (May 5th, 2025), The Fantastic Four: First Steps (July 25th, 2025), Blade (November 7th, 2025), Avengers: Doomsday (May 1st, 2026), and Avengers: Secret Wars (May 7th, 2027).