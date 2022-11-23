Zendaya Fans Compare Latest Instagram Post to Dune 2

Zendaya's fans have seen her latest post on Instagram, and all of them had Dune Part II jokes on deck. It's been a minute since a post from the beloved star, and this one doesn't disappoint. Out in the desert, the windswept look is absolutely working for her. Despite all that glamour, the Dune references must flow and flow they did on both IG and Twitter. Fans haven't gotten as much from Zendaya after her break from Euphoria and other projects. A report online today says that she and Tom Holland are looking at settling down to start their family sometime in the near future. So, the looks at wha she's up to might be even fewer and farther between. But, she's always down to give some glamour. Check it out right here.

Dune director Denis Villeneuve teased her bigger role in the sequel during a recent interview. "For Zendaya, I will say Part One was a promise. I know that we saw a glimpse of her in Part One, but in Part Two, she'll have a prominent part," Villeneuve teased. "We will follow Timothée and Zendaya on their adventures in the desert. That's the thing that excited me most about going back to Arrakis is to spend time with those characters again."

