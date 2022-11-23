Zendaya Fans Compare Latest Instagram Post to Dune 2
Zendaya's fans have seen her latest post on Instagram, and all of them had Dune Part II jokes on deck. It's been a minute since a post from the beloved star, and this one doesn't disappoint. Out in the desert, the windswept look is absolutely working for her. Despite all that glamour, the Dune references must flow and flow they did on both IG and Twitter. Fans haven't gotten as much from Zendaya after her break from Euphoria and other projects. A report online today says that she and Tom Holland are looking at settling down to start their family sometime in the near future. So, the looks at wha she's up to might be even fewer and farther between. But, she's always down to give some glamour. Check it out right here.
Dune director Denis Villeneuve teased her bigger role in the sequel during a recent interview. "For Zendaya, I will say Part One was a promise. I know that we saw a glimpse of her in Part One, but in Part Two, she'll have a prominent part," Villeneuve teased. "We will follow Timothée and Zendaya on their adventures in the desert. That's the thing that excited me most about going back to Arrakis is to spend time with those characters again."
Zendaya via instagram. pic.twitter.com/EfqWJZFAOS— CINEMA 505 (@CINEMA505) November 23, 2022
Angles are important
one thing about zendaya: SHE KNOWS HER ANGLES pic.twitter.com/5L6FzpFfCE— mads (@cherrydayas) November 23, 2022
Such a serve
ZENDAYA BRINGING SEXY BACK pic.twitter.com/7ayMGc76K3— is (@tshscurls) November 23, 2022
Wonder what they're cooking
Zendaya on the set of Denis Villeneuve's Dune Part 2. pic.twitter.com/gd5S6J6ddv— cinesthetic (@TheCinesthetic) November 23, 2022
Just amazing
zendaya coleman aka a mulher mais bonita do mundo pic.twitter.com/AbKKkiVCij— vitor (@esposodadaya) November 23, 2022
Let us all bask in it
LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, ZENDAYA. pic.twitter.com/RJPcVa65ul— archive zendaya (@archivedaya) November 23, 2022
Stunning
ZENDAYA YOU ARE FCKING INSANEEEEEEEE pic.twitter.com/mn6Ddyy04l— emilie ♡ (@tomhollandsdaya) November 23, 2022
Maybe so
Zendaya shooting for #Dune part – 2. pic.twitter.com/H1X4kd7rgS— LetsCinema (@letscinema) November 23, 2022
A look
IMPECÁVEL!
Zendaya via Instagram feed. ✨ pic.twitter.com/ELKLGYPHm8— Tomdaya Brasil (@TomdayaBrasil) November 23, 2022