Zendaya Wants to Play Ariel in Live-Action ‘Little Mermaid’ Movie

Zendaya has long been rumored to be Disney‘s top choice to play Ariel in Disney’s live-action take on The Little Mermaid and it seems that the Spider-Man: Far From Home star is interested in the role.

Zendaya recently told Variety that, while the idea of her playing Ariel is just a rumor, she’d absolutely want to do the film.

“I mean, yeah, why wouldn’t I?” Zendaya said.

As late as last month rumors swirled that Disney was interested in Zendaya for the role. According to That Hashtag Show at the time, Disney may have offered her the role, though neither her reps nor Disney’s officially commented on the report. Not much is known about Disney’s live-action version at this point, either. We do know that Alan Menkin and Lin-Manuel Miranda will be composing music for it, and it will have new musical numbers along with the iconic classics such as “Under the Sea”. Mary Poppins Returns director Rob Marshall is said to be directing the project on a script from X-Men: Days of Future Past writer Jane Goldman.

If Zendaya does ultimately end up playing Ariel, it could end up being a huge role for the actress. The Little Mermaid is one of Disney’s highest-profile and most beloved films and Ariel is one of the most popular Disney Princesses. Should the live-action film come to fruition, it will join other Disney classics in getting the live-action treatment, including Aladdin, Mulan, and Dumbo, which will open in theaters on March 29, 2019.

You can check out the official description of The Little Mermaid below.

“The Little Mermaid, one of the most celebrated animated films of all time, is now spectacularly transformed for the first time on Blu-ray, with a new to-of-the-art digitally restored picture and brilliant high definition sound! Venture under the sea where Ariel, a free-spirited mermaid princess; longs to be part of the human world. After bravely striking a bargain with Ursula, a sneaky sea witch, Ariel embarks on the adventure of a lifetime. With Flounder and Sebastian at her side, Ariel will need all of her courage and determination to make things right in both her worlds.”

