4 Minute Recap Of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 2

Forgot what happened in last season? Don't worry, Marvel has just released a four-minute video recapping Season 2 of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. for those of you that need a refresher.

Season 2 was a rough one on Phil Coulson. He spent a good portion of it first-half Coulson compulsively carving the alien symbols -- a side effect from GH–325, an experimental drug used to resurrect him by S.H.I.E.L.D.'s T.A.H.I.T.I. project. Once he discovers that the mysterious carvings are actually a 3D diagram of a secret alien city built underneath San Juan the season really started to kick into gear. In that, it leads to Skye and Raina transforming into Inhumans, Triplett dies, we learn of Nick Fury's "toolbox," Real S.H.I.E.L.D. reveals itself, Skye goes to Afterlife where she meets her not-so-dead mommy and so much more!

Check it out in the video below.

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." returns for an action-packed third season, with Director Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) and Agent Daisy Johnson (Chloe Bennet) leading the charge as S.H.I.E.L.D. searches the world for more powered people in the aftermath of their epic battle with Jiaying and her army of Inhumans. However, Coulson and the team soon find out that they are not the only group looking for these new Inhumans. Many months after their war with a rogue group of Inhumans, the team is still reeling. Coulson is again trying to put the pieces of his once revered organization back together while also dealing with the loss of his hand. His confidante and second in command, Agent Melinda May (Ming-Na Wen), has yet to return from an impromptu vacation with ex-husband Andrew (Blair Underwood); deadly superspy Agent Bobbi Morse (Adrianne Palicki) is recovering from her traumatic torture at the hands of Grant Ward (Brett Dalton); Fitz (Iain De Caestecker) is obsessed with discovering the truth behind the mysterious disappearance of Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge); and all are on high-alert for the next move from Ward and Hydra.

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season Three premieres September 29 at 9:00 on ABC.