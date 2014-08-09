Arrow’s Stephen Amell Has Broken The Noses Of Two Stunt Guys

It's dangerous work being a stunt guy on Arrow. Especially if you're a stunt guy doing a fight scene with Arrow star Stephen Amell.

During an Arrow Q&A posted on Facebook, Amell revealed that he had broken the noses of not one but two different stunt guys on Arrow.

"I break a stunt guy's nose every year," said Amell. "It's normally just…when you punch, you're supposed to get really close, and two years in a row now I've just ticked like that [pushing his finger across his nose] and the nose has [motioning down] blood, broke."

However, it's not all bad news for the stunt guys. Amell added, "I give them a drink afterwards. I buy them beer." And not just one beer either, Amell explained, "It's a six pack of beer. And I bought some whiskey for some guy once."

Arrow Season 3 premieres on Wednesday, October 8, 2014.