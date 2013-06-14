Blizzard Won’t Stop Toy Fair

While the monster blizzard that has hit New York has reportedly slowed down film production in the city, there is another upcoming New York event that doesn't plan to let a little snow get in its way. Despite unfavorable weather conditions for the New York City-area, the Toy Industry Association (TIA), owner and operator of the American International Toy Fair, has issued a statement that Toy Fair 2013 will go on as planned. According to Toy Fair show organizers, "Toy Fair has opened its doors on time every year for 110 years … a little snow won't stop us now." Not only will Toy Fair continue, but also all of its associated events and activities will move ahead as planned as well. The first event of Toy Fair will be the 13th annual Toy of the Year (TOTY) Awards on this Saturday night. Toy Fair then plans to open its doors as scheduled bright and early Sunday morning at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. Comic book fans can look forward to plenty of Toy Fair news about action figures and Lego sets related to their favorite superheroes, including toys for upcoming movies such as Iron Man 3 and Man of Steel. While Marvel released a first look at Iron Man 3 action figures a couple weeks, the snow theme that the figures were photographed in seems especially fitting now.