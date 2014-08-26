Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston Wins Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

At the 66th Prime Time Emmy Awards, Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston won the Emmy for For Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series. It was Cranston's fifth Emmy Award win and twelfth career nomination. Fellow nominees in the category included Kevin Spacey for House of Cards, John Hamm for Mad Men, Jeff Daniels for The Newsroom, Woody Harrelson for True Detective, and Matthew McConaughey for True Detective.

"Even I thought about voting for Matthew," said Cranston. "I don't know why I have been blessed with an abundance of good fortune in my life. I was a kid who was always looking for the short cut, a schemer, my own family named me Sneaky Pete…my own family. So I did happen to stumble upon finding a passion that created a seed and bloomed into something so wonderful for me. I love to act. It is a passion of mine, and I will do it until my last breath. I can only say that I have gratitude for everything that has happened."

After thanking the Academy, Sony, AMC, his family, Vince Gilligan, his crew, and his fellow co-stars, Cranston added, "Finally, I would just like to say, 'I would like to dedicate this award to all the Sneaky Petes of the world, who thought that settling for mediocrity was a good idea, because it was safe. Don't do it. Take a chance. Take a risk. Find that passion. Rekindle it. Fall in love all over again. It's really worth it.'"