Cruella’s Costume Designer Jenny Beavan Explains Why Mad Max: Fury Road Was More of a Challenge

✖

Disney's next live-action feature will be Cruella, a 101 Dalmatians prequel that's set to follow the famous villain who is now being played by Oscar-winner Emma Stone. Considering Cruella is known for her fashion, folks are especially excited to see all of the looks created for the film. The movie's costume designer is Jenny Beavan who has won two Academy Awards for her work on A Room With a View and Mad Mad: Fury Road. Other notable works include Sense and Sensibility, The King's Speech, Sherlock Holmes, and much more. During a recent press conference, Beavan talked about Cruella and called it a "massive undertaking," but explained why her biggest challenge to date remains Mad Mad: Fury Road.

"I don't think it was my biggest challenge," Beavan said of Cruella. "I would say Mad Max was because that was so out of my comfort zone, but it also opened up a virtually a whole new career for me because having done a huge amount of lovely but, you know, period dramas of particularly English sort of Victorian ages regency, I think people were slightly surprised that I could tackle the post-apocalyptic world in a rather disgusting way." She added, "That was brilliant. But that was probably the biggest challenge. Because as I said, I couldn't have been more out of my comfort zone. [Cruella] was more in my comfort zone, because I remember the '70s, and the story is very clear. There's a lot of things to hang on to with Cruella. Our-our problem was time ... I had an amazing crew, amazing team. And somehow we did do it. So, bless them."

You can read the official synopsis of Cruella below:

"Cruella, which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson (Howards End, Sense & Sensibility). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable, and revenge-bent Cruella."

Cruella will be released in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access on May 28th.