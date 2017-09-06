Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex – First Assault Online Enters Early Access

(Photo: Nexon)

Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex – First Assault Online, the online FPS from Nexon American and Neople, today entered Early Access via Steam and the Nexon Launcher.

First Assault allows players to take control of members of Section 9 and team up with other players using hacking abilities, SkillSync, and shared cyberskills to partake in tactical battles.

Players can register for a chance at enterting the Early Access program or later beta tests by signing up at www.FirstAssaultGame.com. Nexon America is also offering a selection of Early Access Packs for purchase, offering immediate access and exclusive in-game content.

"First Assault is truly a passion project for us at Neople – so many of our team are fans of 'The Ghost in the Shell' franchise, and we've wanted to create a game like this for some time," said Jung Eik Choi, lead director, Neople in a press release. "We want First Assault to appeal to longtime fans of the Stand Alone Complex anime as much as to FPS fans looking for a new sci-fi game experience, and we're working hard to develop elements to engage both audiences."

In First Assault, players will join Section 9, an elite force of cybernetically enhanced combat operatives responsible for protecting society and fighting cyber terrorists on the neon-drenched streets of a futuristic Japan. Licensed from "Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex", the critically acclaimed series based on Shirow Masamune's original comic "The Ghost in the Shell", one of the core originators of the Cyberpunk genre, First Assault takes place in a world in which society has embraced new technology, leaving themselves vulnerable to malicious super-hackers.