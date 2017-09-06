iZombie: “Reflections of the Way Liv Used to Be” Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for "Reflections of the Way Liv Used to Be," the April 5 episode of iZombie.

In the episode, Liv eats the brain of a type-A overachiever and ends up with a personality eerily similar to how she used to be before she became a zombie. Michael Fields directed the episode written by Bob Dearden.

Liv (Rose McIver) and Detective Babineaux (Malcolm Goodwin) are investigating the murder of Bailey Barker (guest star Haley Marie Norman "Fired Up"), a type-A, ambitious, hyper-competitive and driven student near the top of her class. After consuming Bailey's brain we see Liv become very much like the girl she was before becoming a zombie. Meanwhile, things seem to be going from bad to worse for Major (Robert Buckley, and Blaine (David Anders) reaches out to Ravi (Rahul Kohli) for help.