Jason Momoa’s Five Best Denials He’s Playing Aquaman In Batman V. Superman: Dawn Of Justice

According to a recent report, Jason Momoa will indeed be playing Aquaman in Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice. The report come from Hitfix, which has a reliable record on casting news. And considering that Momoa has vehemently denied the reports for several months, it would be surprising for any large website to report they are confirming he is Aquaman, unless they had pretty compelling evidence to back up the claim.

While waiting for Momoa or Warner Bros. to officially confirm or deny the latest reports, we thought it would be fun to round up some of Momoa's best denials that he's playing Aquaman. Here are the top five denials from Momoa, which are pretty funny in their own right and will become even more hilarious if he is indeed playing Aquaman.

We've presented the denials in the order that they occurred, leading up to the most recent denial to ComicBook.com.

5. Momoa issues a vague denial, indicating that the Batman Vs. Superman rumors are just rumors.

It's just rumors. I want to say something amazing, but I can't comment on rumors. It's flattering. I'm not involved in it. Maybe someone said, 'You should be in this!' and I said, 'Yeah that would be great!' And it just went too far.

4. Momoa tells MTV's Josh Horowitz that he can punch him in the face if the Aquaman rumors are true.

I get it all the time. It's just a rumor. It's a rumor...I swear. Man to man, you can punch me in the face. You're allowed to punch me in the face. No, it's a flattering rumor.

3. At a convention appearance in Bucharest, Momoa compares him rumors of him being cast as Aquaman as random as him being cast as Robin.

I couldn't even be more random for Aquaman, you know, with the blonde hair. I don't even know where that comes from, it's like me being... uh... Robin or something. Who pulls that out? I see that on the Internet and I'm like, 'Aquaman? A guy like... Lobo I could see.'

2. Momoa tells ComicBook.com that there's no truth to the rumors and says people should stop asking him.

What does everything tell you? No. Stop asking me. It's so annoying. Sorry, you're not annoying. Oh you're the press? Get the f*** out of here. Here, put this in there -- you're a d***, you're a d***. You're not a d***, I'm just playing.

1. Momoa also adds that whoever started the Aquaman rumor is an asshole.