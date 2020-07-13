Sorry, Marvel Studios Won't Have a Panel for Comic-Con@Home

✖

Despite other studios making some big news over the course of quarantine, Marvel Studios has remained quiet throughout, as the outfit has chosen to not unveil any new casting news or production details. As it turns out, the silence will likely carry on throughout the end of the month after the Kevin Feige-led outfit has decided to skip Comic-Con@Home all together. The online convention, a virtual event that is replacing San Diego Comic-Con later this month, has officially unveiled its entire schedule and lo and behold, Marvel Studios is missing entirely with no panel in sight.

The lone Marvel-associated event on the schedule is a panel for Hulu's Helstrom, likely the first time fans of the show will see first looks at the series. It's all but guaranteed a trailer for the series will also be available during the panel.

Marvel's been radio silent in a time where competitors like Warner Brothers have announced major casting decisions and their own virtual conventions. When it comes to Warner, the company is set to host DC FanDome in August, likely bring clips, stills, and teasers from projects like Matt Reeves' The Batman, James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, and more.

Though some reports suggest Marvel's aiming to pick production back up on it's halted projects as soon as September, surging coronavirus numbers could put a damper on any plans.

Prior to production shutdowns, Marvel was in principal photography on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. With coronavirus cases fairing much better in Australia, it's likely Shang-Chi will return to filming much earlier than any of the states-based productions like WandaVision or Loki.

It's all but guaranteed Marvel's opting to remain quiet until the production timeline begins to calm down, even the slightest bit. As per an investor's call earlier this year, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was scheduled to hit Disney+ in August while WandaVision was set for a December bow. Now, one would think both of the shows are staring down delays as production is still on hold.

Cover photo by Walt Disney Company/Image Group LA via Getty Images

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.