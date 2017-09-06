One Piece, Naruto: Shippuden Earn Spots As Two Of 2016’s Most Popular Shows

When it comes to anime, there is no denying the popularity of One Piece. The long-running series debuted on television back in 1998 thanks to Production I.G. and Toei Animation. The swash-buckling story got its start in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in July 1997, and it has become a cultural monolith in Japan. Both abroad and domestically, the named Luffy D. Monkey can bring joy (or fear) to millions of anime lovers, so it's no surprise to hear the anime dominated ratings in 2016.

According to Business Insider, One Piece was able to nab the top stop amongst all of its competitors last year. The series stands as the 14th most popular television series of 2016 and the number one anime to boot.

The site reported the coveted list's ranking earlier today, and it contains some big surprises. Business Insider gathered its data from Parrot Analysis who released its findings online. The company analyzes available ratings, social media sharing, and online demand expressions to rank which shows across the world generated the most buzz. And, unsurprisingly, One Piece landed itself on the list at number 14.

In 2016, One Piece generated 1.9 overall demand expressions online per day. The show, which is now in its 18th season, is still on-going and easily ranks as the top anime overall. However, the show did have some competition. At number 18, Naruto: Shippuden found itself joining the acclaimed list with 1.8 demand expressions daily.

As for the rest of the listings, you can check them out below:

Game of Thrones

The Walking Dead

Pretty Little Liars

Westworld

The Flash

The Big Bang Theory

The OA

Stranger Things

Running Man

Suits

Arrow

Quantico

Teen Wolf

Gotham

The Vampire Diaries

Marvel's Luke Cage

Vikings

Mr. Robot

In the coming year, both One Piece and Naruto: Shippuden have plans to carry on with their long-running series. However, the latter is nearing its end. Naruto: Shippuden recently caught up with its source manga courtesy of Masashi Kishimoto, so the popular series will likely be coming to an end within the year. Not all is lost for fans of the Hokage-loving ninja; A spin-off anime is set to debut shortly after Naruto: Shippuden ends that follows Boruto Uzumaki and his Team 7 comrades. As for One Piece, the anime and manga still have a long life ahead of it. Not long ago, the franchise's creator confirmed he was only 65% done with the One Piece manga, so there is plenty more Straw-Hat Pirate stories to come.