Samuel L. Jackson’s We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together Goes Viral

Samuel L. Jackson, who plays Nick Fury in The Avengers and other Marvel Studios movies, has done a cover of a Taylor Swift song, which has gone viral. As with everything that Samuel L. Jackson does, he brings his own unique twist to Swift's We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together. He doesn't really sign the song, but he more or less covers it by speaking in a very menacing tone. Here's the video for Samuel L. Jackson's performance. The video has racked up close to 300,000 views on YouTube already. It was recorded when Samuel L. Jackson joined Dave Berry and Lisa Snowdon on the 95.8 Capital London Breakfast Show to promote the release of Django Unchained.