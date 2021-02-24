Superman: The Animated Series Getting HD Remaster on HBO Max

✖

Superman: The Animated Series is coming to HBO Max and it will better than ever. As announced in HBO Max's list of new additions for March 2021, Superman: The Animated Series will join the rest of the DC Animated Universe shows -- Batman: The Animated Series, Batman Beyond, Justice League, Justice League Unlimited, and Static Shock -- on HBO Max. As part of its HBO Max debut, the show is also getting remastered in high definition. That means that, for the first time, fans can watch the entire DC Animated Universe continuity (minus the still-missing, often forgotten Static Shock spinoff The Zeta Project) in high definition with just an HBO Max subscription.

Warner Bros. Animation developed Superman: The Animated Series for Kids WB following the success of Batman: The Animated Series. Debuting in 1996. The series aired 54 episodes over three seasons. Alan Burnett and Bruce Timm developed the series. Its voice cast includes Tim Daly as Superman, Dana Delany as Lois Lane, David Kaufman as Jimmy Olsen, Clancy Brown as Lex Luthor, Corey Burton as Brainiac, and Michael Ironside as Darkseid.

Superman: The Animated Series helped establish the shared DC Animated Universe. The three-part episode "World's Finest" episode in the show's second season first aired as a movie that saw Superman teaming up with Batman from Batman: The Animated Series, but redesigned to fit into Superman: The Animated Series' style. This set the stage for The New Batman Adventures, offering new stories in the Batman: The Animated Series universe but with an extended cast and new designs. The two shows aired back to back on Kids WB, eventually ending to make room for Justice League, which saw Batman and Superman joining forces with Martian Manhunter, Wonder woman, the Flash, Green Lantern, and Hawkgirl. After two seasons, this series would expand into Justice League Unlimited, featuring scores of heroes from the DC Comics universe.

Are you excited about Superman: The Animated Series getting remastered in high definition and coming to HBO Max? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments section. Superman: The Animated Series debuts on HBO Max on March 17th.

More DC News: