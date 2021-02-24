Classic Wonder Woman Gets Some Stunning Sneakers

We've seen a lot of Wonder Woman sneaker designs over the years, but this pair is definitely one of our favorites. The shoes feature a WW emblem on the side along with a classic red, blue, and gold color scheme that's topped off with white accents and laces. However, the fact that the gold has a shiny, metallic look is what really makes the design pop.

The Wonder Woman shoes are officially licensed from DC Comics and can be ordered right here at Fun.com (exclusive) for only $39.99 in women's sizes 5 to 11. You can check out Fun's entire Wonder Woman collection right here - there are definitely some pieces in there that will pair nicely with the shoes. Additional sneaker designs are available here.

In other Wonder Woman merch news, WW84 is now available to pre-order on 4K Blu-ray / Digital here on Amazon and here at Best Buy for $29.99. For $34.99, you can have Best Buy's exclusive version with the fancy SteelBook cover. Both versions will arrive on your doorstep on March 30th.

Finally, a new wave of Wonder Woman 80th anniversary Pop figures recently debuted at Funko Fair 2021. The wave includes a Golden Age Wonder Woman Pop from the '50s, the Ultra Mod Secret Agent version of Diana Prince from the '60s, a Challenge of the Gods Pop figure from the '80s, Wonder Woman The Contest Pop figure from the '90s and more. Details on the entire Wonder Woman Funko Pop lineup and where to order them can be found here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.