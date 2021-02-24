Superman & Lois: "The Perks of Not Being a Wallflower" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "The Perks of Not Being a Wallflower", the third episode of Superman & Lois' first season set to air on March 9th. The series follows Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) as they relocate their family to Smallville and try to navigate the daily challenges of professional and family life as they raise their twin teen sons, Jordan (Alexander Garfin) and Jonathan (Jordan Elsass).

Based on the photos, it looks like the episode will center largely around Jordan and Jonathan, both of whom had a major change in their lives in the series premiere when they learned that their father was Superman -- and that Jordan inherited their father's powers. Per the episode synopsis, the boys will learn a bit more about that Kryptonian heritage while Lois will continue to investigate Morgan Edge, who has bought not only the Daily Planet but appears to have plans for Smallville as well.

You can check out the episode synopsis below and read on for the photos.

GREGORY SMITH (“EVERWOOD”) DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) shares some of his Kryptonian history with Jordan (Alex Garfin) and Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) during a family breakfast. Meanwhile, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Chrissy (guest star Sofia Hasmik) dig deeper to uncover the truth about Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner). Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wole Parks, and Dylan Walsh also star. The episode was written by Brent Fletcher and directed by Gregory Smith.

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. "The Perks of Not Being a Wallflower" will air on March 9th.