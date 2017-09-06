The Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons Gets A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

On Wednesday morning, Jim Parsons, who plays Sheldon Cooper on The Big Bang Theory, was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Big Bang Theory producer Chuck Lorre and DreamWorks Animation CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg were in attendance at the induction ceremony, as well as Parson's costars Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik, Melissa Rauch, Simon Helberg, Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting.

In addition to starring in The Big Bang Theory, Parsons recently voiced the character Oh in the animated movie Home, which will premiere in theaters on March 27, 2015.

It's official. #JimParsons has earned his place on the hollywood #walkoffame pic.twitter.com/JUVAStr0dG — The Big Bang Theory (@BigBang_CBS) March 11, 2015

For his role as Sheldon Cooper on The Big Bang Theory, Parsons has won four Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.