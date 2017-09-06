The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco Is Getting A Divorce

Earlier this week, Kaley Cuoco's character Penny tied the knot with co-star Johnny Galecki's character Leonard on The Big Bang Theory Season 9 premiere. However, in real life, Cuoco has just surprisingly announced that she is getting a divorce.

Cuoco married tennis star Ryan Sweeting back on December 31, 2013. The pair got married after a whirlwind romance that started shortly after Cuoco briefly dated Batman V. Superman star Henry Cavill.

Cuoco's rep released the following statement to People Magazine confirming the end of her 21-month marriage to Sweeting.

"Kaley Cuoco and Ryan Sweeting have mutually decided to end their marriage. They ask for privacy at this time. No further statement will be issued regarding this matter."