Transformers Age Of Extinction After The Credits Scene: There’s Not One

Thanks in large part to Marvel Studios, fans have come to expect a little something extra after the credits during major franchise movies. Often, fans will wait around during the credits of any superhero, horror, or sci-fi movie that is part of a franchise in hopes of getting a little tease for the next movie in the series.

However, if you wait around through the credits of Transformers: Age of Extinction in hopes of getting a stinger, then you will be disappointed. Transformers: Age of Extinction does not have a mid-credits or an after the credits scene.

Transformers, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, and Transformers: Dark of the Moon all had bonus scenes that occurred during the credits. So there has been a precedent set for credits scenes in the Transformers movies. It's unknown why director Michael Bay decided to break the pattern and offer no extra scenes during Transformers: Age of Extinction. It's possible that Bay didn't do a credits scene this time because he has claimed Transformers: Age of Extinction will be his last Transformers movie.

Maybe, Bay didn't feel it would be fair to the next director to put anything into an after the credits tease that might force the direction of the next movie. Still, it's surprising that Bay didn't at least include some type of humorous ending scene unrelated to future movies in the end credits to give audiences a little something extra.