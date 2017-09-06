What Sorcery Is This?! Guy Ritchie’s King Arthur Movie Pushed Back To 2017

Guy Ritchie's Knights of the Round Table: King Arthur starring Charlie Hunnam (Crimson Peak, Pacific Rim) has been delayed until 2017, according to Variety.

Warner Brothers scheduled it for July 22, 2016 -- prime real estate --but has now decided to push it back to Presidents Day weekend: Feb. 17, 2017. No reason for the delay was given, but it is generally not a good sign for the film. King Arthur will now have to contend with Sony's Bad Boys 3 and 20th Century Fox's Maze Runner: The Death Cure.

WB has slotted New Line's horror film, tentatively titled Lights Out, into July 22 slot. It was originally set to open Sept. 9.

The bold new story introduces a streetwise young Arthur who runs the back alleys of Londonium [sic] with his gang, unaware of the life he was born for until he grasps hold of the sword Excalibur—and with it, his future. Instantly challenged by the power of Excalibur, Arthur is forced to make some hard choices. Throwing in with the Resistance and a mysterious young woman named Guinevere, he must learn to master the sword, face down his demons and unite the people to defeat the tyrant Vortigern, who stole his crown and murdered his parents, and become King.