The Walking Dead Producer Explains Why Air Won’t Be Daryl Dixon In Space

The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman and The Walking Dead executive producer David Alpert recently worked with The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus on a new sci-fi film called Air. In an interview on the AMC blog, Alpert was asked if Air was basically going to be Daryl Dixon in space.

Alpert revealed that is not the direction that Air is going in, and he offered up an explanation of how Reedus' character in the film will be different from the character he plays on The Walking Dead TV series.

"It's a post-apocalyptic thriller in a world that's been overrun. The key people in this world, like scientists and biologists, are being held at a biogenic facility," said Alpert. "Norman Reedus plays a maintenance man that is woken up every six months to clean the air filter. He's been doing it for years and years, but this time, something goes horribly wrong. It's a really interesting character study with this giant post-apocalyptic backdrop. Daryl is very strong, but can be child-like at times. In Air, Norman's character is very independent-minded and he's very much a leader, whereas Daryl, I think, is the perfect #2. Norman's character in Air would never be working with Rick."

Air is set to be released in theaters in Spring 2015.