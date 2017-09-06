The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus Reveals Daryl’s Snake Is Real

In one of the promos that ran earlier this year for the remainder of The Walking Dead Season 4, Daryl Dixon is shown holding up a large eastern diamondback rattlesnake. On TheWrap's "Drinking with the Stars," a fan asked Norman Reedus, who plays Daryl, if the snake was just a prop. "No that was real," replied Reedus. "That was a real snake. I can't tell you what happens with that snake." For Reedus to have to keep quiet about the rattlesnake, it must mean that the snake plays an important part in an upcoming storyline and isn't just a random snake that Daryl finds and kills. Even though Reedus' lips were sealed on what happens with his snake on the show, he did reveal what happened to the snake after filming. "A piece of that snake ended up being Andy Lincoln's wrap present for Season 4," said Reedus. When the "Drinking with the Stars" host asked if Lincoln liked snakes, Reedus laughed and said, "No, he didn't like it at all." The Walking Dead airs on Sunday nights at 9 PM ET on AMC.