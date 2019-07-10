Austin St. John Reveals What The Original Red Power Ranger Is Doing Now

There have been many Red Rangers over the years, but none are as legendary as Power Rangers‘ original Red Ranger Jason Lee Scott. That iconic role was played by Austin St. John for the show’s first two seasons, and while he’s returned to the show several times over the years, it’s been a minute since we’ve seen Jason make an appearance in the show. Underground Nation recently interviewed Austin St. John about what’s he’s up to now, but they also asked him what Jason would be up to all these years later. For St. John, he thinks Jason wouldn’t be too far from his previous heroic life, though he would be doing it behind the scenes (via ScreenRant).

“I would see him in a very quiet behind the scenes leadership role,” St. John said. “I would see him in an elite special operations unit, behind the scenes, where nobody knew he existed, running things quietly, in command of his operations unit, letting all of the flashy guys have the front line, letting all of the known special operations unit with all the blame, be in the front, letting them have all the news and the media. And he would quietly, with his elite team, be out doing the real work, every day, and never needing credit for it.”

It would be extremely hard for Jason to give up a life of helping others, and it fits his overall character to do it on a more low key level than as a Ranger. That doesn’t mean he wouldn’t suit up if he had to, but Jason doesn’t need to be a Ranger to be a hero.

In fact, fans recently learned that Jason was a new type of Ranger in the recent comics, as Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #40 revealed that alongside Trini and Zack, Jason never went to the Peace Summit at the end of season 2. Instead, the three are part of an elite unit known as the Omega Rangers, though their ultimate mission is still unclear.

Austin St. John would return to the television franchise three different times, with appearances in Power Rangers Zeo (as the Zeo Gold Ranger), Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie, and in the beloved anniversary episode Forever Red, where he teamed up with 9 other Red Rangers from across the franchise.

It’s also been rumored that he will return to the franchise as part of a Beast Morphers team-up episode alongside Rangers from Dino Charge and Dino Thunder, but that hasn’t been confirmed yet.

