Did Kyuranger Just Get Confirmed As The New Power Rangers Season?

The next team of Power Rangers is currently unknown, but Nickelodeon might have just given fans a big clue.

It was recently learned that the next season of Power Rangers will begin casting soon and that most likely means an official announcement is coming rather soon. There are a few options for Saban when it comes to choosing teams, as two seasons of Super Sentai have passed since Ninja Steel (and now Super Ninja Steel) debuted.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Nickelodeon’s newest post seems to be favoring one particular season at the moment, and that would be Uchu Sentai Kyuranger. Many believe this to be the strong frontrunner for a new Power Rangers season, and Nickelodeon’s new post will only stoke those flames.

“Good news, @PowerRangers fans! We’ve got new episodes coming through 2021: https://at.nick.com/2CeCfeN 💥💪 @DenofGeekUS.”

Now, this isn’t a confirmation by any means, though it is interesting that Kyuranger is the image they chose.

Kyuranger was extremely well received in Japan and features a few things in its favor. First off Uchu Sentai Kyuranger features a space theme, something that hasn’t been seen in Power Rangers since two of its most popular entries, In Space and Lost Galaxy. Second, it gives Bandai America plenty of possibilities for a successful toy line, as there are 12 Rangers on the team and numerous Zords and weapons.

Of course, this could all be just to throw fans off the trail, in which case the season will be based on Doubutsu Sentai Zyuohger. Zyuohger has an animal theme, with a few video game elements thrown in for good measure. The show features around 9 Rangers, and the premise could go over well, but it isn’t as surefire a premise as Kyuranger.

In either case, fans will be anxious to find out more about 2019’s Power Rangers season, and hopefully, more will be revealed soon.

In the meantime, you can catch Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel on Nickelodeon Saturdays at 12 pm, and make sure to follow @MattMuellerCB for all your Power Rangers news!