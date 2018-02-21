Fans React To New Power Rangers Logo And Hasbro Announcement

It’s been a busy few days for the Power Rangers brand, and we’ve got a round-up of some of the biggest reactions.

Saban Brands announced yesterday that it was parting ways with Bandai after 25 years of working together on the franchise. You can read the full statement below.

“After a successful 25-year partnership building the iconic action franchise, Power Rangers, Saban Brands and Bandai have mutually agreed not to renew their global Power Rangers master toy license agreement, effective April 2019. Bandai will continue to support Power Rangers, including the 2018 commemoration of the Power Rangers 25th anniversary and the current season, Super Ninja Steel. In addition, Bandai, through its partnership with Toei Company Ltd., will continue to exploit toy rights for the Super Sentai series, which has enjoyed over 40 years of success, in Japan and select other Asian territories.”

Then earlier today Saban Brands announced an official partnership with Hasbro, as well as a brand new logo.

“We’re particularly excited to partner together to help reignite and drive this brand for the next 25 years and more,” Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner told Heat Vision. “It’s a partnership that is very collaborative and feels very good to us to be in business with Saban and to help power Power Rangers.”

Those are all pretty big announcements, and the fandom was quick to give their take on what this all means for the franchise’s present and future. Saban Brands and Hasbro seem quite excited for this latest chapter, but how do fans feel?

The good news is you can hit the next slide to find out!

Power Rangers CB

We’ve got a fantastic Power Rangers community over at the Power Rangers ComicBook page, so here are a few of their early thoughts!

And yes, plenty of people would buy another Power Rangers Monopoly.

@ArchivistPrime

To Fair is right around the corner, and a few fans are still going to be processing the breakup of Power Rangers and Bandai.

I don’t know that I need an hour or two of sobbing over Bandai and Power Rangers breaking up.



I know, theirs was supposed to be a forever love, but they still both love you, honest! — Bigger Luke Sporplowalker (@ArchivistPrime) February 16, 2018

@power_venezuela

Some believe this is the just the first of several big changes, including the Power Rangers film and home video divisions.

Saban will announce new partners for movies and home video soon… I’m sure. #PowerRangers — Power Rangers VZLA (@power_venezuela) February 16, 2018

@Trevorstanisz

Speaking of the future, others are curious how the new deal effects the regular and super season format of future shows.

@PowerRangers so since the deal extends to 2021 and thats 3 years of power rangers, does that mean we are getting no more super seasons? — thug1234567890 (@Trevorstanisz) February 16, 2018

@DaChangeling

Others can’t believe that Power Rangers is among other toy giants like Star Wars and Transformers.

@HonneyOTU

Sometimes an image speaks louder than words, and this is definitely one of those scenarios. Looks like Power Rangers has a new best friend.

@critbitpodcast

There are plenty of fans who are excited by the news and look forward to some upgraded toys in the Hasbro style.

We talked about this last night while recording and I’m pretty thrilled that @HasbroNews now has the toy rights to @PowerRangers. Here’s hoping for more Legacy zords and figures. And higher quality zords from current seasons! #powerrangers #hasbro #actionfigures #podcast — Critical Bit Podcast (@critbitpodcast) February 16, 2018

@thejimg

Saban Brands also released a new logo for the franchise, and some are coming around to it. Still, it will be weird not to have Bandai producing the toys anymore.

I’m hoping this new logo will grow on me, but Bandi not making Power Rangers toys will be weird, considering Bandai will still be producing Super Sentai toys… — Jim Gorr (@thejimg) February 16, 2018

@DeadlyRave

The official announcement is leading some to believe that Hasbro could be the future home of the entire franchise, and some definitely see a pattern.

Guess it’s Power Rangers tradition to get sold every 10 years, 2021 seems about right if they really do get sold wholesale to Hasbro. — Patented Skinner Burgers (@DeadlyRave) February 16, 2018

