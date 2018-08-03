Review: ‘Go Go Power Rangers’ #10 Spotlights Character Over All Else

The origin of the Ranger Slayer continues in Go Go Power Rangers #10, but thankfully there’s plenty of room for the rest of the cast to shine.

This will be a spoiler-free review of Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers #10, so you need not worry about any details being given away before you have a chance to read.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Every issue of Go Go Power Rangers tends to show a glimpse of the past, and this issue is no different. What is different about this particular implementation of it though is that it unearths the beginnings of a friendship that you don’t expect. It was a delightful surprise, but it also brings with it some dread, as it seems doomed from the start thanks to current events.

This sequence also allows a unique framing of the past both grew up in, putting things into perspective while also revealing new layers to characters we thought we already knew. That’s kind of the hallmark of this series actually, as writer Ryan Parrott tends to reveal new pieces of characterization for these long-held icons. Sure you know that Billy eventually gains more confidence in his abilities and social skills, but you’ve never quite seen it done this way, and the same goes for Bulk, Jason, and Kimberly, who also receive forward momentum in their personal growth or storylines.

Jason, in particular, is probably responsible for the most poignant moment, and if you don’t get the feels here your name must be Elsa. Like, from Frozen? Anyway. This exchange never feels less than organic, and Jason comes off as truly genuine in his words, making what comes next even more impactful.

There’s even time for Matt to get a little spotlight, and his story also diverts from the expected path, rising from scarred victim to something else entirely. Just to put it on the record, by the way, we are all for seeing more angry Kimberly in a heartbeat, but we doubt that will be a problem with Ranger Slayer on the scene.

Before we go any further, we have to commend the art team of Dan Mora and Raul Angulo, who deliver another stunning issue. From the halls of Angel Grove High to a Megazord battleground, this issue feels larger than life, and don’t even get us started on those last few pages, which are chock-full of gorgeous panels.

Speaking of those final few pages, Parrott and Mora deliver quite a hook for the next issue, and without going into spoilers they deliver a scene that… well, let’s just say will quickly become a fan favorite once the issue hits shelves.

If there’s a flaw here it can be found around the middle of the issue, where things slow down a bit before ramping back up as the lower half of the book. There’s not really much reason for the detour since it is so quickly solved, but then again it didn’t detract from the issue either. To be fair, that’s really nitpicking.

Go Go Power Rangers continues to put its characters first, highlighting their strengths and flaws over powers and Zords, and that tact pays off here as well. Come for Shattered Grid and the Ranger Slayer, but stay for the five relatable teens who make this book a must read every month.

Published by BOOM! Studios

On June 6, 2018

Written by Ryan Parrott

Art by Dan Mora

Colors by Raul Angulo

Letters by Ed Dukeshire