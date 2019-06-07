Go Go Power Rangers: Forever Rangers First Look Revealed

An era comes to a close with BOOM! Studios’ Go Go Power Rangers: Forever Rangers #1, and we’ve got your exclusive first look at the anticipated issue from writer Ryan Parrott and artists Eleonora Carlini and Francesco Mortarino. Forever Rangers will bring several big storylines to a conclusion and answer many lingering threads like Rita Repulsa’s claim over the Dragon Power Coin and her holding the spirit of her mother captive as well as the big one in Alpha 1, who’s now revealed his true intent and is dead set on putting Zordon and his ideals to rest.

As you can see in our preview, he’s off to a pretty promising start after capturing the Rangers, but they get some help from an unlikely ally to help even the odds. We’ve also got looks at the big issue’s gorgeous main cover by Dan Mora and several of the variants from Kris Anka, Gurihiru, and Gabriel Picolo.

You can check out the official description for Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers: Forever Rangers #1 below.

“Alpha One has finally revealed his true colors, and the Power Rangers must work together to stop him from destroying their mentor, Zordon! But Alpha One has been studying their strengths and weaknesses, and even with their powers combined, they might not be able to overcome what he’s got in store for them. The Power Rangers must deal with betrayal and loss as they try to stop the rampaging Alpha One from destroying everything they ever loved. Amidst all the chaos, a surprise encounter between the Power Rangers and a certain martial artist will change everyone’s lives forever.”

Currently, Power Rangers is celebrating 26 continuous years on the air, making it one of the longest running kids’ live-action series in television history with nearly 900 episodes aired to date. Created by Haim Saban and launched in 1993 with Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the franchise celebrates its milestone anniversary year with the 26th season, “Power Rangers Beast Morphers” currently airing on Saturdays at 8 a.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon in the U.S.

