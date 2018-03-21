Go Go Power Rangers Preview Reveals Lord Zedd Killed SPOILER’S Brother

The Go Go Power Rangers series loves to reveal small nuggets of their villains’ histories, but most of those pale in comparison to this one.

Spoilers incoming for Go Go Power Rangers #8 (though not anything related to Shattered Grid mind you), so if you would rather go in without knowing you’ve been warned.

The new preview shows Goldar’s first battle at Rita Repulsa’s side, necessary since Rita obliterated her last general in the previous issue. Goldar servers her valiantly in battle, but after their victory, Rita reveals she knows that Goldar is also spying on her for Lord Zedd. She tells Goldar it is time to make a choice between her and Zedd and uses Goldar’s past history with Zedd as a motivating factor.

Rita’s pitch includes an offer to get even with his current master, ending it by promising Goldar “the head of the man who murdered your brother for merely questioning him. Tell me–to whom will you pledge your loyalty?”

With as controlling as Zedd can be, it isn’t far-fetched to believe that he could have killed someone merely for questioning his orders. Zedd’s claim to fame has never been subtle, and now Rita is using that temper to her advantage, resulting in Goldar searing allegiance to Rita.

The preview also speeds back to the present, where Matt and the rest of the students are filing out of the coronation as the Rangers take on the Super Putty they previously thought was their friend. So yeah, they won’t be forgetting this dance anytime soon.

You can check out the new preview in the gallery, and the official description can be found below.

Synopsis: With Rita’s plan throwing chaos into the personal lives of the Power Rangers, Billy faces a difficult choice…

Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers #8 lands in comic stores on March 21.