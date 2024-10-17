Massive Power Rangers Auction Happening Soon, but There’s a Catch

Fans of the Power Rangers franchise will see quite a bit of history represented in Heritage Auctions’ upcoming Power Rangers auction, which is scheduled to open up the bidding on October 18th. The lineup (which you can find here) is simply massive, and for the first time ever bidders will have the chance to add some of the original suits, helmets, props, and more from the series to their collections. The auction features 689 different pieces up for bid, but there is a catch for fans of the franchise. Several actors who brought those Rangers to life on the screen would love to have a chance at getting their suits from the show, as they weren’t able to take them after their shows ended. We’ve included a list below of those we know have expressed interest in bidding on their costume, as well as some of the highlights from the auction that fans will want to be aware of as well.

Mighty Morphin Fan’s Dream

If you happen to be a fan of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, you are in luck, as the auction is full of items from the series that started it all. There are costumes and props for Johnny Yong Bosch’s Black Ranger, Amy Jo Johnson’s Pink Ranger, David Yost’s Blue Ranger, Thuy Trang’s Yellow Ranger, Jason David Frank’s Green Ranger and White Ranger, as well as the standard Red Ranger suit. There are also costumes from the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers movie, including several Ranger costumes and the Ninjetti suits.

You can also pick up several weapons and accessories like the Power Daggers, the Dragon Dagger, the Power Lance, the Power Axe, and perhaps my favorite item, Saba, which features the handle and head of everyone’s favorite talking sword. For those who want something extra unique, you can also get the Mighty Morphin Meower Rangers costumes in a bundle that features all 6 suits.

Villains are well represented as well, featuring Lord Zedd’s Z Staff, Rita Repulsa’s Scepter, Scorpina’s costume, Goldar and Finster’s Animatronic costume heads, and various versions of Putty costumes.

Before we depart Mighty Morphin, there are also several items from the reunion special Once & Always. Highlights there include the Alpha 9 costume, Robo Rita, David Yost and Walter Jones’ Ranger costumes, Blade Blasters, and Charlie Kersh’s Yellow Ranger costume.

Beyond MMPR

While MMPR is obviously well represented, it’s far from the only series in the franchise, and there are tons of other series listed in the auction. We’ve included all of the shows represented below, but some of the highlights include the Power Rangers Zeo Gold Ranger costume, several Animatronic puppets from Zeo, Divatox’s costume, In Space Galaxy Glider and Costumes, Time Force Hero Police Uniforms, Dino Thunder Weapon Sets, Dino Thunder Super Dino Mode Ranger costumes, and S.P.D’s Officer Hero Costumes and SWAT Costumes.

That’s just scratching the surface, as other highlights include the Anubis Cruger animatronic head, Dino Charge weapons, Mystic Force Udonna Costume, Ninja Steel Cosmo Royale mask, Goldar Maximus Costume, Master Zedd Hero Costume, RPM Weapons, Dino Fury costumes, Dino Fury Baby Pacha Zord, and more.

Some of the most surprising inclusions are the Ninja Turtles: The Next Mutation action head displays, featuring Donatello, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Leonardo, as well as Venus. Big Bad Beetleborgs is also in the mix, as well as Masked Rider and Beetleborgs Metallix. Here are all of the Ranger seasons included in the auction.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Power Rangers Zeo

Power Rangers Turbo

Power Rangers In Space

Power Rangers Lost Galaxy

Power Rangers Lightspeed Rescue

Power Rangers Time Force

Power Rangers Wild Force

Power Rangers Ninja Storm

Power Rangers Dino Thunder

Power Rangers S.P.D.

Power Rangers Mystic Force

Power Rangers Operation Overdrive

Power Rangers Jungle Fury

Power Rangers RPM

Power Rangers Samurai

Power Rangers Megaforce

Power Rangers Super Megaforce

Power Rangers Dino Charge

Power Rangers Ninja Steel

Power Rangers Beast Morphers

Power Rangers Dino Fury

Power Rangers Cosmic Fury

Power Rangers Once & Always

Ranger Actors Who Hope to Bid on Their Costumes

There have been a few actors who would love to try and get ahold of the suits and props from their seasons, as they weren’t able to take them home or keep them after filming concluded. We’ve gathered the actors who are trying to bid on their suits below, as they have either publicly commented on it or have been in contact with Power Morphicon. Anyone is free to bid in the auction of course, but it would be great to see some of the costumes end up in the collections of those who helped bring them to life on screen.

That includes Dino Fury and Cosmic Fury star Hunter Deno, who has expressed hopes on X of being able to pick up her Cosmic Fury suit (and the awesome hammer that goes with it). On X Deno wrote, “I will be bidding on my suit. It’s unfortunate but of course I want it. And now I’m having to decide between my suit and my hammer because they’re being auctioned separately. So sad but if it’s my only chance, I’m gonna try.”

Actors hoping to bid on their show items include:

Hunter Deno – Cosmic Fury

Brennan Mejia – Dino Charge

Ciara Hanna – Megaforce

Tracy Lynn Cruz – In Space

Jessica Rey – Wild Force

What do you think about the auction and will you be bidding on anything? You can find the entire auction here, and you can talk all things Power Rangers with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!