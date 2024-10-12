Power Rangers Prime Trailer and Preview Reveals First Look at Bold New Era

BOOM! Studios will begin a bold new era of Power Rangers comics with its upcoming Power Rangers Prime, and now we’ve got our first look at the series with a full trailer and preview of Power Rangers Prime #1. Power Rangers Darkest Hour writer Melissa Flores has teamed up with artist Michael YG (Iron Fist), colorist Fabi Marques, and letterer Ed Dukeshire for a new chapter in the Power Rangers saga that is also the perfect starting point for new fans, though longtime fans will see some of their favorites in the mix as well. You can watch the full trailer in the video above, and you can get a look at what this new era holds in the preview below.

A New World

As you can see in the preview, the first character we meet is Mark Zhao, who is just taking out the trash when he discovers someone in the dumpster hiding. That person looks to be a certain Lauren Shiba of Power Rangers Samurai, but she’s in pretty bad shape and asks for help, and Mark shuts the door when some soldiers approach. After getting them to leave there are two prevailing questions to answer, including who this person is and how to help her without getting caught.

We then move to Angel Grove University to a classroom where Mark is asked a question about his experience as a refugee to Earth. We get a glimpse of that journey but Professor Barall doesn’t make him continue. Barall, who is Eltarian, instead moves to another Eltarian student named Jun, asking him about how he came to Earth. Jun reveals he was born here and then goes into how the Eltarians first came into contact with Earth and humanity.

They first met 70 years ago after Earth was invaded by the Beast Brigade of Gamma VII, which was also humanity’s first contact with alien lifeforms. As the self-appointed protectors of the known universe, The Eltarians stepped in and helped Earth repel the invasion, and this new alliance benefited Earth with technology and advancements that would have taken centuries to achieve on their own. That’s the story we get from this angle anyway, so it will be interesting to see if that holds up under further scrutiny as the series plays out.

What Is Power Rangers Prime?

Power Rangers concluded its eight-year comics run with the big finale to Darkest Hour, and Prime is the beginning of a brand-new story that will still work in some of the legends of the past. You can find the official description for Power Rangers Prime #1 below.

POWER RANGERS is BACK and better than ever! Angel Grove University students face a difficult choice after crossing paths with a fugitive straight out of legend. The consequences for hiding her are dire…but her existence may not stay secret for long.

In the wake of Darkest Hour, prepare yourself for a bold new era and a brand-new story unlike anything that’s come before! A perfect “Day One” jumping on point for new readers and old fans alike!

“With Power Rangers Prime, we’re bringing the comics into a reimagined world! Familiar characters and settings will pop up in unexpected ways, but this is an all-new adventure – a crazy journey I can’t wait to share with you that beats with the heart of what it means to be a Power Ranger,” Flores said. “With designs by Dan Mora and art by the incredible Michael Yg, honestly I’m just blown away and so thankful to be a part of it!”

Power Rangers Prime #1 will feature a main cover by Dan Mora, with variants by Doaly (Radiant Black), Juni Ba (The Boy Wonder), InHyuk Lee (Mighty Morphin), Bon Bernardo (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), Joëlle Jones (Catwoman) with Jordie Bellaire, and Rafael Albuquerque (American Vampire). You can find the full rundown of the covers available below.

Power Rangers Prime #1 hits comic stores on November 13th.

Are you excited for Power Rangers Prime? You can talk all things Power Rangers with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!