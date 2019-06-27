Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Reveals Major Change To Rangers

Power Rangers kicked off Necessary Evil in stellar fashion, with a number of big reveals and introductions throughout the issue. Amidst all the revelations though one stuck out more than most, and it was the very last surprise of the issue, and it’s one that longtime fans of the show will absolutely love. Now, big-time spoilers coming for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #40, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you should turn back now. if you have though, then you know what we’re talking about, and now it’s time to dive into spoiler territory.

Towards the end of the issue, we see Billy and Kimberly on a vidchat with their friends Jason, Trini, and Zack. The trio has departed for a peace conference just like in the show, making room for Aisha, Adam, and Rocky to join the team. The reception is kind of terrible though as the five friends chat, with Billy even remarking as much.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jason asks if the new signal is better, but it’s not much of an improvement. Jason then says “yeah, sorry. The reception’s a little spotty…we’re actually pretty far off the grid…”

With that, we see the trio of Jason, Trini, and Zack in a place that is very much not a Peace Summit, and they are wearing brand new Ranger suits to boot. The designs are original courtesy of Daniele Di Nicuolo, and it seems according to a description of a future issue the team is called the Omega Rangers.

This is a pretty amazing spin on the original three actors leaving the show and allows for some fresh blood on the team while also keeping the veteran core in the narrative. We cannot wait to see where this goes, and you can check out the spoiler image above.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #40 is written by Ryan Parrott and drawn by Daniele di Nicuolo with colors by Walter Baiamonte and letters by Ed Dukeshire. You can check out the official description below.

“Last year, Shattered Grid made comic book history—this year NECESSARY EVIL changes what you think you know about the Power Rangers with a reveal that will have everyone talking!

The Power Rangers comic book event of 2019 begins here with the first appearance of the Power Ranger everyone’s been asking about—the fan favorite White Ranger!

The all-new team of creators from record-breaking Power Rangers; Shattered Grid; Ryan Parrot and Daniele Di Nicuolo present the return of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers—but what happened to the universe after the defeat of Lord Drakkon, and what do our Rangers remember?”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #40 is in comic stores now. You can also hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Power Rangers!